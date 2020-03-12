35,568 Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.12% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $291,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,022.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,152 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.98.

PLAY stock traded down $3.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 149,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average of $40.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 37.48%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

