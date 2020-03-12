$4.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report sales of $4.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $4.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $16.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $16.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.72 billion to $17.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $38.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 10,665.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,940,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59,731 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 204,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

