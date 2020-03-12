4,475 Shares in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WCG. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 854.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 381,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,041,000 after buying an additional 341,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,654,000 after buying an additional 292,437 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,752,000 after buying an additional 282,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 332,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,841,000 after buying an additional 176,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 751,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,056,000 after buying an additional 155,507 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

NYSE:WCG remained flat at $$349.92 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.56 and a twelve month high of $350.17.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

