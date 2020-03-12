50,768 Shares in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 6.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,134,482.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $40,715.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,755,297 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $104.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.47. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $124.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

