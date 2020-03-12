56,102 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,996,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $38,193,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,311,000 after purchasing an additional 677,122 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,092.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 533,377 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded down $2.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.05. 247,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,914. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

