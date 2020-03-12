7,324 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $14.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,461,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,115,024. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $169.27 and a 12-month high of $237.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.97 and a 200 day moving average of $205.47.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.