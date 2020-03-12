8,594 Shares in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,197,000 after purchasing an additional 153,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gartner by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $552,699,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Gartner by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,897,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Gartner by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 305,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 190,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Gartner by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 253,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner from to and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

NYSE IT traded down $7.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $106.00 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.81.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 38.63%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.50 per share, with a total value of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

