ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 616.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,402 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.08% of ABM Industries worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 53.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.11. 32,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,594. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.72.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.19%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $235,470.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

