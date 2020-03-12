Abulaba (AAA) Tops One Day Volume of $5.00

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last week, Abulaba has traded 72.5% lower against the US dollar. Abulaba has a total market cap of $121.01 and approximately $5.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abulaba token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00024486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.02156089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 55.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00170591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00036092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 53.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00101351 BTC.

Abulaba Profile

Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 tokens. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co.

Abulaba Token Trading

Abulaba can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

