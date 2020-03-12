AceD (ACED) Price Tops $0.0055

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 31.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. During the last week, AceD has traded down 53.1% against the dollar. One AceD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. AceD has a total market cap of $60,156.29 and $15.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000916 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001162 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 67.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,917,692 coins and its circulating supply is 10,901,278 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin.

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.