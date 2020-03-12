Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,116 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.58% of Acuity Brands worth $141,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,227.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 85,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 37,779 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from to and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

AYI stock traded down $9.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.05. 62,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.61 and a twelve month high of $147.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

