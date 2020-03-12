AdEx (ADX) Price Down 56.6% Over Last Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 45.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. One AdEx token can now be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000869 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Liqui and Gatecoin. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 56.6% against the US dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and $214,084.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00021604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.02224912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00196663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00040169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000690 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00117279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Liqui, Gatecoin, Binance, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

