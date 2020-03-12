Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.22 billion.Adobe also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.35-2.35 EPS.

ADBE stock traded down $30.23 on Thursday, hitting $285.00. 7,208,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,635. Adobe has a twelve month low of $252.03 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $357.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $343.48.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

