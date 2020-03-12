Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,179,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.00% of Aecom worth $137,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Aecom by 24.5% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,478,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,482 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,707,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Aecom by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 582,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,120,000 after buying an additional 405,113 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,067,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,060,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aecom news, insider John C. Vollmer sold 30,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $1,308,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACM traded down $5.02 on Thursday, reaching $31.38. 445,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. Aecom has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $52.40.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $32.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Aecom’s revenue was up 869.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aecom from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Aecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Aecom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

