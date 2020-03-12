Aeon (AEON) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $652.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 58.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.0711 or 0.00001697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex and HitBTC. Aeon has a market cap of $1.13 million and $652.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 48% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00646975 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001909 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000134 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 53.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 57.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

