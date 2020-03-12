Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,821,665 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.13% of Aircastle worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Aircastle by 83,400.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Aircastle during the third quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aircastle during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Aircastle during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Aircastle during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

AYR traded down $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $30.61. The company had a trading volume of 599,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,921. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81. Aircastle Limited has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. Aircastle had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $243.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.37 million. Analysts expect that Aircastle Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Aircastle in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

