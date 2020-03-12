AllSafe (ASAFE) Hits Market Cap of $151,387.82

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 40% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded down 78.3% against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $151,387.82 and $349.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 45.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.