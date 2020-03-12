Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,820.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $941.77 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,992.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,840.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,660.98 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.