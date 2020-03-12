Ambrosus Trading Down 62.2% Over Last Week (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 51.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 62.2% against the US dollar. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Gatecoin. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $278,288.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00021447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.66 or 0.02251343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00193819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00039697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00116395 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,728,295 tokens. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Kucoin, Coinrail, Mercatox, HitBTC, RightBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

