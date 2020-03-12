American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barrington Research

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

APEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Public Education from to in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

American Public Education stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $326.14 million, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.01. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.65%. American Public Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the third quarter worth about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

