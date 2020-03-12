AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,058,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.46% of AMETEK worth $105,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 45,832 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in AMETEK by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 1,095.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 343,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $77.25 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.73 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,358,633. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,939 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

