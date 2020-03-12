Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,518 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.71% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 266.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after buying an additional 587,627 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $434,931.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 154,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,992.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $461,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,112 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

NASDAQ:AMPH traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.07. 191,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,811. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

