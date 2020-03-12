Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ: HCSG) recently:

3/11/2020 – Healthcare Services Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/5/2020 – Healthcare Services Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/28/2020 – Healthcare Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/27/2020 – Healthcare Services Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2020 – Healthcare Services Group is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Healthcare Services Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Healthcare Services Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

HCSG traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,095. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,101,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,757,000 after purchasing an additional 685,863 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

