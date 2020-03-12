Analyzing Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) & Ruhnn (NYSE:RUHN)

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) and Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Ruhnn shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Jumia Technologies and Ruhnn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies -141.32% -115.38% -73.17% Ruhnn -7.29% -9.32% -6.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jumia Technologies and Ruhnn, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 1 4 3 0 2.25 Ruhnn 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.79, suggesting a potential upside of 689.32%. Given Jumia Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than Ruhnn.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jumia Technologies and Ruhnn’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies $179.66 million 1.01 -$253.89 million ($4.02) -0.59 Ruhnn $162.93 million 3.63 -$10.91 million N/A N/A

Ruhnn has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including fashion and apparel, smartphones, home and living, consumer packaged goods, beauty and perfumes, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, such as restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Ruhnn Company Profile

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants. Its online stores primarily provide women's apparel, cosmetics, shoes, and handbags. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 91 online stores. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

