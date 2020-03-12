APIX Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. One APIX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $1,044.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APIX has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.02042990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00196080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00043192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00109720 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016593 BTC.

APIX Token Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,741,257 tokens. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io.

APIX Token Trading

APIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars.

