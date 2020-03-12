apM Coin (APM) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.11 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 42.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One apM Coin token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00004882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, apM Coin has traded 67.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,110,000 tokens. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

