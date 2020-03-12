Aragon Price Down 62.3% Over Last Week (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 55% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Aragon token can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00010630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bitfinex, Liqui and AirSwap. Aragon has a market capitalization of $16.34 million and approximately $385,180.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 62.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00021604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.02224912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00196663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00040169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000690 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00117279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,615,203 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GOPAX, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Liqui, HitBTC, AirSwap and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

