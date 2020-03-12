Aramark Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 7,707 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,050% compared to the typical volume of 670 call options.

ARMK stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

In other news, CEO John J. Zillmer bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $1,032,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,133,678.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Creed bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Aramark by 3,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

