Ardor Reaches Market Cap of $33.71 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Ardor has a total market cap of $33.71 million and $1.61 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC and OKEx. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006627 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, OKEx, Upbit, Binance, HitBTC, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

