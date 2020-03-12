argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,441 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of argenx worth $100,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get argenx alerts:

ARGX stock opened at $133.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.25. argenx SE – has a 1 year low of $106.49 and a 1 year high of $169.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on argenx from $164.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued an “average” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on argenx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. argenx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.