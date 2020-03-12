Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Receives Sell Rating from Peel Hunt

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Arrow Global Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arrow Global Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 293.43 ($3.86).

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

LON ARW opened at GBX 160.80 ($2.12) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 260.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 236.30. The company has a market capitalization of $320.47 million and a PE ratio of 7.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.72. Arrow Global Group has a 12 month low of GBX 182 ($2.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.04).

In other Arrow Global Group news, insider Andrew C. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($31,307.55). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,081.

About Arrow Global Group

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.