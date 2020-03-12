Arrow Global Group’s (ARW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ARW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 293.43 ($3.86).

Shares of LON ARW opened at GBX 160.80 ($2.12) on Thursday. Arrow Global Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182 ($2.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.80 ($4.04). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 260.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 236.30. The company has a market capitalization of $320.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In other news, insider Andrew C. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of Arrow Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($31,307.55). Insiders have acquired 10,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,081 in the last ninety days.

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

