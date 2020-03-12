AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,810 ($115.89) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,897.86 ($103.89).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 6,679 ($87.86) on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a one year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion and a PE ratio of 65.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,448.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,362.53.

In related news, insider Michel Demare acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, with a total value of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

