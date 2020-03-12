Atlas Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $729,008.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 57.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $729,008.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 71.1% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00021970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.02263505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00191199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000699 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00039510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00117835 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.