Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 223.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,003 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.55% of Autoliv worth $40,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 843,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,548,000 after buying an additional 288,657 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,506,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,566,000 after buying an additional 233,038 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after buying an additional 85,826 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth about $2,593,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,082,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

NYSE:ALV opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.10. Autoliv Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $119,781.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,496.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

