Avast’s (AVST) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AVST has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Avast from GBX 602 ($7.92) to GBX 557 ($7.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 471.13 ($6.20).

Shares of Avast stock opened at GBX 336 ($4.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 14.00. Avast has a 52-week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 552 ($7.26). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 441.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 427.31.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

