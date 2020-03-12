Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,495,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,373 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.49% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $106,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $20.32 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

