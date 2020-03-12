Axiom International Investors LLC DE Buys 465 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Axiom International Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $99,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Nomura raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,210.90 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,433.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,323.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $832.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

