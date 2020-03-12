Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 340 ($4.47). UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.93% from the stock’s previous close.

BBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Balfour Beatty to GBX 265 ($3.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balfour Beatty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 341.25 ($4.49).

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

BBY stock opened at GBX 246.60 ($3.24) on Thursday. Balfour Beatty has a one year low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a one year high of GBX 296.94 ($3.91). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 262.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 241.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 15.32.

In related news, insider Anne Drinkwater bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £11,700 ($15,390.69). Insiders bought 4,668 shares of company stock worth $1,214,959 in the last three months.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.