Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 220,337 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.06% of Banc of California worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Banc of California by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Banc of California by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Banc of California by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banc of California by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BANC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 16,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,858. Banc of California Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $618.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banc of California Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,820 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BANC shares. B. Riley cut Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

