Bank of America Increases Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target to GBX 238

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 238 ($3.13) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 117.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank decreased their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 193.88 ($2.55).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD stock opened at GBX 109.44 ($1.44) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 147.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,602 ($21.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 71,246 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.