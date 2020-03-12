Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,424 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.19% of Baxter International worth $83,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $72.42 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

