Beacon (BECN) One Day Volume Tops $119.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 28.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 37% against the dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $67,445.72 and $119.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0565 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00264662 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003805 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00014781 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000241 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,326,268 coins and its circulating supply is 1,192,930 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

