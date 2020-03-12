Bela (BELA) Trading Down 83.1% Over Last Week

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 51.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Bela token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. In the last week, Bela has traded 83.1% lower against the dollar. Bela has a total market capitalization of $26,720.44 and approximately $56.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00628699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00021778 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 51.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00012023 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 46% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000282 BTC.

BitConnect (BCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00011167 BTC.

Bela Token Profile

BELA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 52,772,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,225,821 tokens. Bela’s official website is livebela.com. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin.

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

