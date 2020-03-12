Berenberg Bank Lowers Integrafin (LON:IHP) Price Target to GBX 470

Integrafin (LON:IHP) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 470 ($6.18) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

IHP has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 399.50 ($5.26) on Thursday. Integrafin has a 52-week low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 530 ($6.97). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 494.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 424.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.02.

In related news, insider Christopher Munro sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £254,500 ($334,780.32). Also, insider Michael Howard sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.09), for a total value of £39,355,000 ($51,769,271.24). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,080 shares of company stock worth $3,001,533 and have sold 17,348,263 shares worth $8,148,776,289.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

