Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BKG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 5,437 ($71.52) to GBX 5,981 ($78.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,370 ($70.64) price objective on shares of Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Berkeley Group to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 3,953 ($52.00) to GBX 3,860 ($50.78) in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,940.55 ($64.99).

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 3,764 ($49.51) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,629.80. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 9.41. Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,416 ($44.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,562 ($73.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

In related news, insider Peter Vernon bought 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,789 ($63.00) per share, with a total value of £66,614.99 ($87,628.24). Also, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,040 ($66.30), for a total value of £70,207.20 ($92,353.59).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

