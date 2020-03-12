Berkeley Group’s (BKG) Sell Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BKG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Berkeley Group from GBX 4,570 ($60.12) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,428 ($45.09) to GBX 3,990 ($52.49) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Berkeley Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,953 ($52.00) to GBX 3,860 ($50.78) in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,370 ($70.64) price objective on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,940.55 ($64.99).

BKG stock opened at GBX 3,764 ($49.51) on Thursday. Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,416 ($44.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,562 ($73.16). The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,134.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,629.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Peter Vernon acquired 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,789 ($63.00) per share, with a total value of £66,614.99 ($87,628.24). Also, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,040 ($66.30), for a total value of £70,207.20 ($92,353.59).

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

