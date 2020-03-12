Binance Coin Reaches Market Cap of $1.85 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $1.85 billion and $480.45 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for approximately $11.88 or 0.00196080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, IDEX, Binance and AirSwap. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.02042990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00043192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00109720 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016593 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LBank, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Binance, AirSwap, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, DDEX, HitBTC and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

