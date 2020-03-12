Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges including Bitfinex, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $137,153.95 and approximately $229.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00518470 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 45.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00103705 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00101729 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003244 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002610 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

