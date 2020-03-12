Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $17,216.00

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for $2.26 or 0.00035922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Poloniex. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $310,481.21 and approximately $17,216.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003392 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000894 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000479 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 137,281 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

